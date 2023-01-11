In short
Dr Henry Kyobe, who was the incident commander for the viral hemorrhagic fever that was first confirmed in September said that distinguishing malaria cases from Ebola was difficult to even experienced doctors as patients showed up with symptoms such as epigastric pain, joint pains and convulsions, usually associated with Malaria.
Malaria, Ebola Co-infection Confused Us, Medics say as Gov't Announces End of Outbreak
An Ebola treatment Center in Madudu Sub County where the latest Ebola Outbreak in Uganda was first confirmed
