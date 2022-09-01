Malaria Kills 99 People In Luwero

In short
According to the district report on mortality and morbidity, 66 of the malaria deaths occurred among children under five years whereas 33 cases occurred among children above five years and adults.
Malaria Kills 99 People In Luwero1 Sep 2022, 17:01 Comments 122 Views Luweero, Uganda Media Updates
File Photo; Luwero district officials launching the distribution exercise of mosquito nets at Luwero town council office. Several people dont sleep under nets over personal reasons
Tagged with: Luwero District Health report on mortality and morbidity Malaria pneumonia urinary tract infection
Mentioned: Ministry Of Health
