Malaria Prevalence Hits 70 Percent in Soroti

30 Aug 2022, 18:30 Comments 98 Views Soroti, Uganda Health Updates
Some of the Patients in Soroti Regional Referral hospital waiting for laboratory tests Salume Among

Some of the Patients in Soroti Regional Referral hospital waiting for laboratory tests Salume Among

Emmanuel Ekodeu, the Malaria Focal Point Person in the Soroti district, says that the malaria situation in Soroti is worrying. He notes that the current situation shows that there is an outbreak of malaria in the district, something he notes needs urgent attention.

 

