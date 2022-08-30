In short
Emmanuel Ekodeu, the Malaria Focal Point Person in the Soroti district, says that the malaria situation in Soroti is worrying. He notes that the current situation shows that there is an outbreak of malaria in the district, something he notes needs urgent attention.
Malaria Prevalence Hits 70 Percent in Soroti
Some of the Patients in Soroti Regional Referral hospital waiting for laboratory tests Login to license this image from 1$.

