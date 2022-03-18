In short
The nine-member delegation led by the Acting Director of Natural Resources, Energy and Mining in Malawi Joseph Kalowekamo, arrived on Monday for a week-long study tour, hosted by Uganda's Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development.
Malawi Benchmarks Uganda's Rural Electrification Programme
Malawian Government officials at the Electricity Regulation Authority - ERA in Kampala. Photo by URN_ Dominic Ochola
Tagged with: Rural Electrification Programme – REP electricity connection policy socio-economic transformation solar energy
Mentioned: African Development Bank – ADB. Electricity Regulatory Authority – ERA Legislative Assembly of Malawi
