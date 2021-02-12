Male Sex Workers Hesitant To Test for HIV, Syphilis - Study

In short

According to Richard Muhindo, the Principal investigator on the study in which researchers assessed 240 female and 100 male sex workers from Kampala and Mbarara, even as these males are not seeking testing services they are also not using condoms in their encounters. He says the respondents were asked about their last sexual encounter and test for syphilis and HIV and they found whereas 85% of women acknowledged using condoms at the last sexual encounter, only 34% of males used protection.