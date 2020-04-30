In short
According to Simon Ondoga a senior nutritionist in Moroto Regional Referral Hospital, the malnutrition rate in the region has grown from three in 10 children under five years in 2018 to four in 10 children currently. He told URN today on Thursday that most of the cases suffer from acute malnutrition, a condition that leads to stunting, and low brain development.
Malnutrition on The Rise in Karamoja
30 Apr 2020
Mentioned: moroto regional referral hospital
