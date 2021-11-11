Man Allegedly Forges Omukama Iguru’s Signature to Grab 2000 Acres of Land

Omukama of Bunyoro Dr Solomon Gafabusa Iguru.His signature was forged to grab land in Bugoma forest.Photo by Emmanuel Okello.

In short

It is alleged that Tumwebaze presented a letter dated October 4, 2021, allegedly signed by Omukama Iguru and addressed to Florence Kiconco, the head of the legal department at State House indicating that the King had offered him land measuring 2000 acres to utilize.