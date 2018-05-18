In short
According to eye witnesses, the kidnappers dragged Bazanye and forced him in a saloon car with unclear number plates and drove off. Rose Natukunda, the Officer in Charge of Criminal Investigations in Mpigi, says they received phone calls from residents and tried to track down the vehicle in vain.
Katonga Police Arrests Man Over Stepbrother's Kidnap, Murder18 May 2018, 17:31 Comments 92 Views Mpigi, Uganda Court Crime Report
