Man Arrested for Attempting to Disarm UPDF Soldier in Arua City

In short
Adiga who was armed with an Axe and Machete reportedly sneaked into the detach and attacked a UPDF soldier who was resting inside his grass thatched house and attempted to grab his gun. In the ensuing fight with the suspect, the soldier whose identity has not been disclosed got injured.
Man Arrested for Attempting to Disarm UPDF Soldier in Arua City12 Aug 2022, 12:44 Comments 155 Views Security Crime Northern Breaking news
In short
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.