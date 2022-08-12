Henry Lematia
12:51

Man Arrested for Attempting to Disarm UPDF Soldier in Arua City

12 Aug 2022, 12:44 Comments 155 Views Security Crime Northern Breaking news

In short
Adiga who was armed with an Axe and Machete reportedly sneaked into the detach and attacked a UPDF soldier who was resting inside his grass thatched house and attempted to grab his gun. In the ensuing fight with the suspect, the soldier whose identity has not been disclosed got injured.

 

Tagged with: Arua City UPDF 409 Brigade criminal arrested for attempting to disarm a soldier

