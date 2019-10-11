Man Arrested For Battering 15-Year-Old Child

In short
Walter Okello reportedly used a claw hammer to smash the victim’s eight fingers in front of his shop in Wol Trading center in Wol Town Council on Tuesday. The victim has been identified as Patrick Okello, a resident of Otingowiye village in Ogole Parish.
Man Arrested For Battering 15-Year-Old Child11 Oct 2019, 11:29 Comments 106 Views Agago District, Uganda Crime Northern Updates
In short
Tagged with: Agago District Police Commander Samson Lubega claw hammer
Mentioned: Wol Town Council
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.