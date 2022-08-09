In short
It is alleged that on July 24, 2022, Katugume allowed Muhumuza to watch a movie at his video hall with the promise of paying the entrance fees of Shillings 200 the next day in vain. After pleading with Muhumuza to pay the money in vain, Katugume confronted him and beat his ear, and fled into hiding.
Man Arrested for Biting off his Customer's Ear Over UGX 200
Masindi, Uganda
Julius Hakiza, the Albertine region police spokesperson has confirmed the arrest and detention of the suspect for allegedly biting his customer's ear.
