Dr. Jackson Abusu, the Director Health Monitoring Unit, says they were tipped off after Ndali posted several advertisements on poles along Gayaza Road, Bwaise and Makerere University claiming to possess a wonder drug that would cure HIV and Hepatitis.
Man Arrested for Selling Herbal HIV, Hepatitis B "Cure"25 Oct 2018, 19:56 Comments 129 Views Kampala, Uganda Crime Health Report
