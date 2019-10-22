Man Arrested for Illegal Possesion of Ivory in Mwoya

In short
Francis Ojok, a resident of Koch –Goma Sub –County in Nwoya District was arrested on Monday from Koch -Goma Trading Centre.
Man Arrested for Illegal Possesion of Ivory in Mwoya22 Oct 2019, 12:06 Comments 72 Views Crime Tourism Northern Report
Ezaruku Draku Franklin
Elephants At Muchison Falls National Park. Their Ivory Is On High Demand and are highly endangered species Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
Tagged with: 42kgs of ivory lands nwoya man in trouble anaka police station in nwoya district anaka trading center in nwoya district ivory
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.