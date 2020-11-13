Man Arrested for Killing Husband of His Ex-wife and Injuring Her

In short
John Ntezimaana a resident of Kabutemba LC1 in Kibiga sub county and former husband of one Coldina Muwooza has been arrested on allegations of stabbing Disan Lubega to death and severely injuring Muwooza both residents of Rwanda LC1 also in Kibiga sub county.
Man Arrested for Killing Husband of His Ex-wife and Injuring Her13 Nov 2020, 19:48 Comments 172 Views Kiboga, Uganda Crime Report
