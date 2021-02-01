Kimbowa Ivan
Man Arrested for Stabbing Sickly 75-Year-Old to Death

Mourners at Mwebesa's home located at Lutengo in Mukono

“He sold part of his land to cater for his medical bills after spending over a month struggling with severe malaria, but unfortunately, when Osombe, his neigbhour learnt about it chose to go after the money by taking the old man's life.” -LC chairperson.

 

