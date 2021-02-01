Man Arrested for Stabbing Sickly 75-Year-Old to Death

In short
“He sold part of his land to cater for his medical bills after spending over a month struggling with severe malaria, but unfortunately, when Osombe, his neigbhour learnt about it chose to go after the money by taking the old man's life.” -LC chairperson.
Man Arrested for Stabbing Sickly 75-Year-Old to Death1 Feb 2021, 18:50 Comments 237 Views Mukono, Uganda Crime Security Report
In short
Tagged with: Man Arrested for Stabbing 75-Year-Old Man in Mukono
Mentioned: Naggalama police division
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.