Man Arrested for Stealing 40 Computers from Mak Lab

In short
Cadet ASP Jude Eliphaz Masingano, the OC operations at Makerere Police station told URN that police officers who were guarding the premises heard cracking noise in the lab and alerted their superiors who reinforced the deployment.
Man Arrested for Stealing 40 Computers from Mak Lab13 Mar 2018, 12:39 Comments 194 Views Kampala, Uganda Crime Breaking news
Daniel Ogwal accessed level four of the Block B building at the College of Computing and Information Sciences using a sewage pipe Login to license this image from 1$.
