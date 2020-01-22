Tumusiime Benson
06:56

Man Arrested for Strangling Wife to Death Top story

22 Jan 2020, 06:54 Comments 257 Views Crime Security Misc Updates
SP Patrick Onyango while speaking.

SP Patrick Onyango while speaking.

In short
Sources at Matugga police station told URN that when Scene of Crime Officers visited the couple's home, they observed that the deceased’s body had serious scratches and some born dislocations an indicator that she had been strangled to death leading to the arrest of Lukyamuzi.

 

Mentioned: Matugga police station Lukyamuzi Haruna Kato Hussein Mattuga police station Kampala police Patrick Onyango

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.