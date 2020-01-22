In short
Sources at Matugga police station told URN that when Scene of Crime Officers visited the couple's home, they observed that the deceased’s body had serious scratches and some born dislocations an indicator that she had been strangled to death leading to the arrest of Lukyamuzi.
Man Arrested for Strangling Wife to Death
