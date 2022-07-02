In short
Thembo Wilson Mbadi, 34, was on Friday arrested while attempting to extort money from unsuspecting applicants who had turned up for the UPDF recruitment exercise at Booma grounds, Kasese Municipality.
Man Arrested in Kasese for Extorting Money from UPDF Applicants
2 Jul 2022
Kasese, Uganda
Thembo Wilson Mbandi was arrested by UPDF during the recruitment exercise as he attempted to extort money from applaicants
