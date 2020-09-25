Fahad Jjingo
Man Arrested With Human Head Remanded

25 Sep 2020, 21:05 Comments 89 Views Masaka, Uganda Human rights Crime Court Updates
Nuwashaba Joseph in dock before masaka magistrate court

Joseph Nuwashaba on Friday appeared before Masaka Grade One Magistrate Grace Wakoli and was charged with three counts of murder, aggravated defilement and child trafficking.

 

