In short
The man only identified as Juma told residents after being rescued from the burning house that he caught his wife, Eseza Kusasira red handed cheating on him with another, which prompted him to end his life.
Man Barricades Himself Inside House, Torches It Top story14 Jan 2020, 07:06 Comments 258 Views Kampala, Uganda Human rights Crime Misc Breaking news
In short
Tagged with: domestic violence
Mentioned: Kamwokya police Kusasira Eseza
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.