In short
Joseph Olara 57, a resident of Mucwini central village in Yepa parish in Mucwini Sub County told Paul Obuya, the grade one magistrate that he fears his son will revenge against him once he is set free.
Man Begs Magistrate Not To Release Son Fearing Revenge
6 Jan 2020
