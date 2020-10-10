Man Buried Alive In Gold Mine

In short
John Bakyenga, the Karimunyari LC I Chairperson, says the deceased went together with four others in a gold mine on Saturday morning. He, however, says they heard them shortly after calling for help after the mine caved in and suffocated Gumisiriza to death.
Man Buried Alive In Gold Mine10 Oct 2020, 21:17 Comments 61 Views Bushenyi, Uganda Crime Updates
