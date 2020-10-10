EDSON KINENE
Man Buried Alive In Gold Mine

10 Oct 2020, 21:17 Comments 61 Views Bushenyi, Uganda Crime Updates

In short
John Bakyenga, the Karimunyari LC I Chairperson, says the deceased went together with four others in a gold mine on Saturday morning. He, however, says they heard them shortly after calling for help after the mine caved in and suffocated Gumisiriza to death.

 

