The suspect told URN that he is a mason but was tempted by his two friends venture into the theft of side mirrors for quick gain. According to Otabong, he was expecting about Shillings 200,000 from the four side mirrors he stripped from Ipsum and Harrier vehicles.
Man Caught with Stolen Car Side Mirrors in Kamwokya
27 Jun 2019
