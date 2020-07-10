Man Commits Suicide After Wrongly Suspecting Wife of Cheating

In short
Paimol Sub-county Chairperson George William Komakech says that the deceased picked a fight with his wife on Wednesday after allegedly spending several minutes communicating to a person he suspected was a new lover.
Man Commits Suicide After Wrongly Suspecting Wife of Cheating10 Jul 2020, 16:47 Comments 98 Views Agago District, Uganda Lifestyle Human rights Northern Updates
In short
Tagged with: Paimol Subcounty Paul Nyeko, a Social and Community Mental Health Peer Support Coordinator at Mental Health Uganda-Gulu Raphael Okidi a resident of Arii wii west village in Mutto parish
Mentioned: paimol police post
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.