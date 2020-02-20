Man Commits Suicide at In –Law’s Home Over Conjugal Rights

In short
30-year-old Moses Olara, a resident of Putika Village, Agoro Sub –County in Lamwo district hanged himself on a tree around 4am Wednesday morning after his wife; Scovia Atoo denied him conjugal rights.
