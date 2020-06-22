Man Confesses to Have Killed Fruit Trader

In short
Mutekanga told journalists on Monday that Nabuguzi hired him to offload mangoes on Wednesday at amber coat market.
Man Confesses to Have Killed Fruit Trader22 Jun 2020, 18:07 Comments 97 Views Jinja, Uganda Crime Misc Report
In short
Tagged with: blood crime deceased district police station security guard village
Mentioned: Abby Ngako Abdullah Nabuguzi George Mutekanga Iganga Jinja Lugazi Magogo Magwa Philip Lokomolo police spokesperson
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.