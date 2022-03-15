In short
Brian Kalinaki, the state prosecutor prayed to court to sentence the convict to life in prison because the victim was so vulnerable and suffered a tear in her anus which could have been fatal.
Man Convicted for Raping 5-Year-Old Girl
15 Mar 2022
