Amony Immaculate
17:58

Man Convicted for Raping 5-Year-Old Girl

15 Mar 2022, 17:51 Comments 263 Views Court Human rights Crime Updates

In short
Brian Kalinaki, the state prosecutor prayed to court to sentence the convict to life in prison because the victim was so vulnerable and suffered a tear in her anus which could have been fatal.

 

Tagged with: Lira High Court Man convicted for raping a 5 year old
Mentioned: Lira High court

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.