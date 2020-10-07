Voter Hacked for Supporting Biryabarema in the Rubanda East NRM Flag Battle

In short
Ngabirano told URN on his sickbed at Kabale Regional Referral Hospital on Wednesday morning that he found the group chanting campaign songs for Henry Arigangira Musasizi, the incumbent Rubanda County East MP who is currently feuding with Biryabarema for the National Resistance Movement-NRM party ticket.
Voter Hacked for Supporting Biryabarema in the Rubanda East NRM Flag Battle7 Oct 2020, 14:17 Comments 195 Views Politics Updates
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.