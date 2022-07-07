In short
Bashir Hangi, the UWA Communications Manager confirmed Opiyo’s death to Uganda Radio Network in an interview. He said the deceased became dizzy after successfully completing the 5 Km race and was rushed to Gulu Regional Referral Hospital where he died later.
Man Dies After 5km Run During UWA Recruitment in Gulu Top story7 Jul 2022, 07:14 Comments 141 Views Gulu, Uganda Northern Human rights Security Updates
Recruits being subjected to Physical fitness test during recruitment of UWA rangers in Gulu City on Wednesday.
In short
Tagged with: Rangers Recruitment
Mentioned: Uganda Wildlife Authority - UWA
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.