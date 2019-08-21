Kato Joseph
15:45

Man Fakes Kidnap After Stealing His Boss's Money

21 Aug 2019, 15:37 Comments 134 Views Kampala, Uganda Crime Misc Updates
SP Patrick Onyango-PRO KMP

In short
Onyango says to his surprise, Kato’s boss discovered that several mobile phones and items had been sold but the money was nowhere to be seen. It is at this point that he notified police, saying Kato could be hiding with his money and not kidnapped as claimed.

 

Mentioned: Emmanuel Kato Patrick Onyango Bulenga Police Station Kampala Central Police Station Bulenga police station Bukomero police station Centre for Policy Studies Police Spokesperson Kampala Metropolitan Kiboga police

