Kato Joseph
16:43

Man Fakes Own Kidnap, Demands UGX 10m Ransom from Wife

10 Sep 2019, 16:42 Comments 108 Views Kampala, Uganda Crime Misc Updates

In short
Tayebwa, a resident of Kabalagala, in the outskirts of Kampala had called his wife Evas Ainomugisha on September 3 claiming he had been kidnapped by four people travelling in a Saloon car. While in hiding, he repeatedly used his phone number to ask the wife to send 10 million Shillings to his captors in order to spare his life.

 

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.