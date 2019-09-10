Man Fakes Own Kidnap, Demands UGX 10m Ransom from Wife

In short
Tayebwa, a resident of Kabalagala, in the outskirts of Kampala had called his wife Evas Ainomugisha on September 3 claiming he had been kidnapped by four people travelling in a Saloon car. While in hiding, he repeatedly used his phone number to ask the wife to send 10 million Shillings to his captors in order to spare his life.
Man Fakes Own Kidnap, Demands UGX 10m Ransom from Wife10 Sep 2019, 16:42 Comments 108 Views Kampala, Uganda Crime Misc Updates
