Tororo Man Fakes His Death, Family Stuck with Grave

Ogolla's mother, Anastasia Alweny, says that the caller, who did not identify himself, said the deceased’s body was lying at Bugiri Main hospital. Alwenyi says that the caller asked them to send him Shillings 1.5million via Ogolla’s phone number to clear medical bills in Bugiri hospital, buy a coffin and transport the body for burial.
Tororo Man Fakes His Death, Family Stuck with Grave4 Jul 2021, 18:58 Comments 335 Views Tororo, Eastern Region, Uganda Lifestyle Updates
