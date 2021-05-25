In short
According to Moses Oyet -the complainant, on learning that Oyoo sold him land belonging to another person, he called him for negotiations for refund of the UGX 26 million but that Oyoo chose to go into hiding, only to be arrested and charged with obtaining money by false pretense contrary to section 305 of the Penal Code Act.
Man Fined UGX 35.2m for Defrauding Lawyer in Fake Land Sale
25 May 2021
