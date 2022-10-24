Kato Joseph
Man Found with 10,000 National IDs Linked to 2018 Kibuku Aggravated Robbery

24 Oct 2022, 16:42 Comments 108 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Crime Updates
ACP Clare Nabakka displaying national IDs

In short
Because Terwane has declined to reveal how all these IDs and other documents ended up in his hands, CID through deputy Police Spokesperson Assistant Commissioner of Police –ACP Clare Nabakka, has asked all Ugandans who lost their IDs and passports to crosscheck with its headquarters at Kibuli, in Kampala.

 

