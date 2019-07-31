Man Gets 32-Year-Jail Term for Killing Soldier in Kasese

In short

Justice Wilson Masalu Musene found him guilty of hacking to death Yosiah Kananire; a UPDF soldier attached Mbuya Military Barracks. Prosecution led by Kasese Resident State Attorney, Filbert Murungi told court that on the night of May 24, 2017, Nyaminji raided Kananire’s home in Butohyo village and cut his neck with a machete and chopped off his hands causing him instant death.