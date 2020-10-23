Mambule Ali
20:58

Man Given Life Sentence for Abducting, Murdering 5yr Old Boy

23 Oct 2020, 20:55 Comments 155 Views Wakiso, Uganda Court Report
IMG_20201023_141753

IMG_20201023_141753

In short
Mukisa was sentenced on his own plea of guilty when he told court that he murdered the boy himself. The plea of guilty however came after prosecution had produced a number of witnesses pinning Mukisa for having committed the offence. It was the convict who led the police and other security agencies to the scene where he had dumped the boy's remains.

 

Tagged with: life imprisonment
Mentioned: Justice Lucy Basaaze

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.