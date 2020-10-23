Man Given Life Sentence for Abducting, Murdering 5yr Old Boy

In short
Mukisa was sentenced on his own plea of guilty when he told court that he murdered the boy himself. The plea of guilty however came after prosecution had produced a number of witnesses pinning Mukisa for having committed the offence. It was the convict who led the police and other security agencies to the scene where he had dumped the boy's remains.
Man Given Life Sentence for Abducting, Murdering 5yr Old Boy23 Oct 2020, 20:55 Comments 155 Views Wakiso, Uganda Court Report
