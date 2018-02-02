Man Handed 20 Years for Acid Attack

In short

Geofrey Ssali was sent to Kyamugolanyi government prison after he confessed before court that he had been hired to carry out an acid attack against Amos Katureebe, a councillor in Mbarara Municipality. Ssali said he was hired by someone with two other people to execute the deal at a cost of 10 million shillings. Katureebe, the victim of the attack, has since lost his sight and ability to talk.