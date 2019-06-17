In short
The village chairperson, Godfrey Abuze says that Kabuno had wanted to sell a plot of land, an idea which the deceased rejected before the village council committee.
Man in Jinja Kills Wife over Land17 Jun 2019, 18:15 Comments 129 Views Jinja, Uganda Crime Misc Report
In short
Tagged with: arrest body burial committee death deceased division husband investigation land murder plot police relative sale village
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.