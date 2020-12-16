Man in Omoro Remanded for Defacing Museveni’s Posters

In short
Otwal is accused of two counts of defacing campaign posters of Presidential Candidate Yoweri Museveni and Douglas Peter Okao, the Candidate for Chairman Omoro District seat under the NRM party, an act contrary to section 78(2) of the Presidential Election Act and section 156(2) of the Local Government Act respectively.
Man in Omoro Remanded for Defacing Museveni’s Posters16 Dec 2020, 08:46 Comments 211 Views Omoro, Uganda Court Politics Crime Report
In short
Tagged with: Christine Turibamwe, the Gulu Grade One Magistrate Grade One Magistrate’s Court in Gulu Gulu Central Prison Lalogi Sub –County Omoro Man Remanded for Defacing President Museveni’s Campaign Posters Omoro district
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.