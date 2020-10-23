Man Jailed 30-Years for Defilement, Asks Court to Castrate him

In short
After conviction, Kisomeso asked the court for a pardon and instead of a custodial sentence, give him a suspended sentence, and castrate him to tame his sexual urge, so that he can look after his eight-months-old baby.
Man Jailed 30-Years for Defilement, Asks Court to Castrate him23 Oct 2020, 17:48 Comments 250 Views Luweero, Uganda Court Updates
Kassim Kisomeso in middle trying to hide his face as he is whisked away from Luwero High Court on Friday
