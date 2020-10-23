Brian Luwaga
17:49

Man Jailed 30-Years for Defilement, Asks Court to Castrate him

23 Oct 2020, 17:48 Comments 250 Views Luweero, Uganda Court Updates
Kassim Kisomeso in middle trying to hide his face as he is whisked away from Luwero High Court on Friday

Kassim Kisomeso in middle trying to hide his face as he is whisked away from Luwero High Court on Friday

In short
After conviction, Kisomeso asked the court for a pardon and instead of a custodial sentence, give him a suspended sentence, and castrate him to tame his sexual urge, so that he can look after his eight-months-old baby.

 

Tagged with: aggravated defilement
Mentioned: Special Gender Based Violence Criminal Session

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.