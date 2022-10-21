Man Jailed 7 Years’ for Assaulting Police Officer

In short
Sentencing Hafasha to 7 years, His Worship Raphael Vuenni, the Kisoro Grade One Magistrate also warned police officers against going for operations when they are not well armed with guns. Elly Maate, police Spokesperson for Kigezi welcomed the sentence as a lesson for others with intentions to harming police officers on duty.
Man Jailed 7 Years’ for Assaulting Police Officer21 Oct 2022, 10:08 Comments 94 Views Kisoro, Western Region, Uganda Court Updates
