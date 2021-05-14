Man Kills Wife and Housemaid she Caught him Raping

In short
Kampala Metropolitan Deputy Police spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire has identified the suspect as Shaban Musisi resident of Kasenge village in Kyengera town council of Wakiso district, who killed both his wife Ruth Nakkazi and his rape victim Scovia Abed today.
Man Kills Wife and Housemaid she Caught him Raping14 May 2021, 17:39 Comments 200 Views Kampala, Uganda Human rights Crime Security Breaking news
Tagged with: ASP. Luke Owoyesigyire Ruth Nakkazi Scovia Abed Shaban Musisi
Mentioned: Nsangi police station
