Man Offers Free Transport to Cancer Patients

In short
Robinson Wece started his operations in July after realizing that the travel ban has affected the lifestyle of many people especially the sick. With clearance from Lira District Health Officer and the UCI, Wece transport patients with referral letters from Lira Regional Referral Hospital and those discharged by UCI to return home.
Man Offers Free Transport to Cancer Patients19 Jul 2021, 08:07 Comments 146 Views Kole, Uganda Health Lifestyle Science and technology Updates
In short
Tagged with: Cancer patients handling cancer during a pandemic man offering free transport to patients
Mentioned: Uganda Cancer Institute-UCI
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.