Man Remanded for Defiling Granddaughter

Trouble for Ogwanga started after the 15-year-old Primary three granddaughter, who is three months pregnant told her clan and local council leaders that her grandfather has been sexually molesting her from January whenever her grandmother would go to the market.
Man Remanded for Defiling Granddaughter29 Jul 2021, 13:59 Comments 98 Views Otuke, Uganda Crime Court Northern Updates
