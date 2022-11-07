Man Strangles Wife to Death in Zombo

In short
Robinson Okethi, the Otheko parish councilor reveals that the suspect was rescued by elders after the locals descended on him shortly after murdering his wife. He says that the suspect was later handed over to police by the elders.
Man Strangles Wife to Death in Zombo7 Nov 2022, 16:37 Comments 79 Views Zombo District, Uganda Crime Northern Updates
In short
Tagged with: Man strangles wife to death Zombo District
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.