Man Surrenders to Police After Killing Neighbour

Isah Ssemwogerere the Savannah Regional Police Spokesperson says that Lotyang run away after the attack but today he handed himself to Nakasongola Central Police Station where he was detained and a charge of murder preferred against him.
Man Surrenders to Police After Killing Neighbour19 Oct 2021, 20:53 Comments 147 Views Nakasongola, Uganda Crime Updates
