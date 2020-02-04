Kabanza Ronald
Man Wanted Over Sister's Brutal Murder

4 Feb 2020, 22:20 Comments 75 Views Rukungiri, Western Region, Uganda Crime Misc Editorial

According to police, the deceased’s body had multiple cuts on the head and neck, an indication that the assailants could have used a sharp object to end her life. He says the prime suspect is the deceased’s brother, Cleophas Twinamatsiko, a business man in Kampala.

 

