Man who Claims to have Found COVID-19 Cure Arrested

16 Apr 2020, 07:44 Comments 142 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Misc Updates

when he was asked to explain, he couldn’t show any proof of his work even though he had noted earlier that he was open to discussions or even trial regarding efficacy of his medicine. When the Police and NDA visited his home in Bweyogerere, all they found were packs of unbranded drugs and a Bunsen burner.

 

