Man Who Climbed Electric Power Line in Mbarara was Mentally Impaired

22 Feb 2023, 15:21 Comments 106 Views Mbarara, Uganda Crime Updates

Rwizi Region Police Spokesperson Samson Kasasira says that the man only identified as Frank was subjected to a Mental check at Mbarara Regional Referral Hospital shortly after he was rescued down from the electric line. Kasasira adds the suspect mentioned a different name every time he was asked to identify himself but he was consistent about hailing from Isingiro District.

 

