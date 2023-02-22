Man Who Climbed Electric Power Line in Mbarara was Mentally Impaired

In short
Rwizi Region Police Spokesperson Samson Kasasira says that the man only identified as Frank was subjected to a Mental check at Mbarara Regional Referral Hospital shortly after he was rescued down from the electric line. Kasasira adds the suspect mentioned a different name every time he was asked to identify himself but he was consistent about hailing from Isingiro District.
Man Who Climbed Electric Power Line in Mbarara was Mentally Impaired22 Feb 2023, 15:21 Comments 106 Views Mbarara, Uganda Crime Updates
In short
Tagged with: Mentally Ill
Mentioned: Uganda Police Force
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.