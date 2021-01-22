Man With Torture-caused Hearing Impairment Wants Luwero Elections Stopped

In short
He says having established that the said body is an illegal entity without any legal standing in Uganda, he wonders who the complainant is against him.
Man With Torture-caused Hearing Impairment Wants Luwero Elections Stopped22 Jan 2021, 20:00 Comments 89 Views Court Updates
In short
Tagged with: 2020- 2021 General Elections 2021 general elections Elections in Luwero Electoral Commission (EC) Chairman Justice Simon Byabakama Herbert Ssekabira NRM NUDIPU
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.